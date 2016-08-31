 Top
    Azerbaijani MOD: Information on Azerbaijani soldier's death by enemy gunfire is false

    Military Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The information, spread by some media on death of Azerbaijani soldier Gambarov Vusal Razim, who was drafted from Shamkir region, by enemy gunfire, doesn't correspond to reality.

    Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence (MOD) of Azerbaijan.

    The Military Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal case, investigation is underway.

    The Ministry of Defence once again appeals to the media that spreading unverified and not officially approved information about Azerbaijani Armed Forces is unacceptable.

