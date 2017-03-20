 Top
    Azerbaijani Armed Forces hold 'Open Doors Day'

    In traditional event on occasion of Novruz holiday, visitors familiarize with living and housing conditions in military units

    Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, starting from 11:00 today, all military units are holding "Open Doors Day" for soldier parents and relatives.

    Report informs, in the traditional event held on the occasion of Novruz holiday, visitors, the public, representatives of the media familiarize with living and housing conditions in the military units, visit service, administrative buildings as well as barracks and dining facilities.

    During "Open Doors Day", held in various military units with the participation of all senior officials of the Armed Forces, meetings are organized with parents, discussions held on the issues, they are interested in, also, concerts and other cultural mass events are held.

