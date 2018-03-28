Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister leaves for Turkey

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Ankara on an official visit at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Nurettin Canikli. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to held meetings with the military-political leadership and the heads of other state structures of Turkey.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov will take part in the trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to be held in Giresun, Turkey on March 31.