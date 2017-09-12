 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Yad Vashem memorial complex

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov laid flowers to the monument© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the official visit to Israel, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Yad Vashem memorial complex, erected in memory of the representatives of the Jewish people – victims of nazism during the Second World War.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov laid flowers to the monument of the victims of the Holocaust and signed the Book of Memory.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi