Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Yad Vashem memorial complex

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the official visit to Israel, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Yad Vashem memorial complex, erected in memory of the representatives of the Jewish people – victims of nazism during the Second World War.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov laid flowers to the monument of the victims of the Holocaust and signed the Book of Memory.