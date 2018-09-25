Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with his Bulgarian counterpart

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 25, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation headed by Mr. Krasimir Karakachanov, Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense of the Republic Bulgaria, arrived in our country to take part in the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018" held at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres, organization of mutual meetings for exchanging experience, as well as military-political situation in the regions of these countries.