Azerbaijan Army to start large-scale exercises

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale operational-tactical exercises with the participation of various military branches of troops, Army Corpses, and formations of the Azerbaijan Army will be held under the supervision of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov from 17th to 22nd of September, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The exercises will involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 10 fighters, and bomber aircraft, up to 20 army aviation for various purposes.In the course of the exercises, the issues of the tank breakthrough of the enemy's echeloned defense in several directions, the crushing defeat of armed groups and forward units of Armenia in the territory of Karabakh will be worked out, tasks will be fulfilled for the liberation of the occupied territories by the destruction of military and strategic facilities located on the territory of the enemy by rocket-artillery and air strikes.The military personnel's possession skills of the military equipment and weapons that have been adopted into the armament of the Azerbaijan Army over the past year will also be checked.