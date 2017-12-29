 Top
    Azerbaijan and Romania discuss military cooperation

    The sides exchanged views on regional security issues

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 29, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Mr. Mihai-Viorel Fifor, Minister of National Defense of Romania.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    At the meeting held during the working lunch, the sides exchanged views on regional security issues, discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

