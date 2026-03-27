Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    British traveler Lily West impressed by Karabakh's transformation

    Karabakh
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 17:25
    British traveler Lily West impressed by Karabakh's transformation

    The pace of construction and transformation in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is truly impressive, British traveler Lily West, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

    "This is my first trip to Karabakh and other liberated areas. But I had been to Azerbaijan before – my last visit was in 1991. The difference between then and now is simply incredible, enormous," he said.

    Having visited every country in the world, Lily West emphasized that this trip was special for him, as he had not traveled for the past seven years and made an exception for Karabakh: "It is amazing to see how everything is being restored here. The scale of reconstruction is simply impressive."

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    International travelers NomadMania club Lily West Azerbaijan's liberated territories Harry Mitsidis
    Lili Uest: Mən 7 ildir səyahət etmirdim, lakin Qarabağa səfər xatirinə istisna etdim
    Лили Уэст: Я не путешествовал 7 лет, но ради поездки в Карабах сделал исключение

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