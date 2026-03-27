The pace of construction and transformation in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is truly impressive, British traveler Lily West, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

"This is my first trip to Karabakh and other liberated areas. But I had been to Azerbaijan before – my last visit was in 1991. The difference between then and now is simply incredible, enormous," he said.

Having visited every country in the world, Lily West emphasized that this trip was special for him, as he had not traveled for the past seven years and made an exception for Karabakh: "It is amazing to see how everything is being restored here. The scale of reconstruction is simply impressive."

On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.