Ziya Mammadov: Azerbaijan's transport industry is experiencing a period of high development

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Non-oil sector, in particular, the transport industry is experiencing a period of high development, despite the fall in oil prices, economic slowdown and the global crisis.

Report informs, Minister of Transport Ziya Mammadov said speaking at the event entitled "Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Baku Port: Report" on the anniversary of the creation of CJSC "Baku International Sea Trade Port".

Minister of Transport gave information about the built in Azerbaijan over the past 10 years of republican roads, bridges, interchanges, as well as purchased vehicles, particularly buses and taxis.

In his speech Z.Mammadov told about the ongoing international transport projects in Azerbaijan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway project, as well as history of creation of CJSC "Baku International Sea Trade Port".