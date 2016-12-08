Snowy weather causes delays in public transport

 Top
    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Snowy weather conditions hinders traffic in some parts of Baku city. Roads have been frozen.

    Sector chairman in Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Mais Aghayev told Report, the situation is observed on high-altitude neighborhoods of the capital: mostly on Sharifzade Street and Matbuat Avenue.

    “Some delays occurred in schedule of passenger buses related to this situation. At present Baku Transport Agency (BTA) administers immediate measures to eliminate problems aroused in movement of passenger busses. Besides, control over roads in the capital and public transport network tightened”, M.Aghayev added. 

