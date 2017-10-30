Ilham Aliyev: North-West and South-West routes will be launched in future

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is taking important steps towards creation of the North-South transport corridor. All the work on the North-South railway project nears completion in Azerbaijan, the entire infrastructure is ready".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at today's opening ceremony in Baku on the occasion of commissioning Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

"Azerbaijan demonstrates its technical and financial opportunities related to the establishment of infrastructure in other countries. We are working and trying in the direction of integration of the North-South and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars transport corridors. We believe that it is possible. North-West and South-West energy transport routes will be launched in the future", the head of state said.

According to the head of state, the two huge projects will connect many great countries: "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is a restoration of part of the historical Silk Road".