​First experimental route sent on Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-China

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today the first experimental route on Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-China was sent from Illichivsk sea port in Ukraine.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, the ceremony on launching the container train was attended by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Andriy Pivovarsky, Minister of Economic Development Aivaras Abromavicius, Deputy Prime Minister Gennady Zubko, head of the Odessa regional administration Mikhail Saakashvili, the Acting Chairman of the Board Ukrzaliznytsia Alexander Zavgorodniy.

The length of the route is 5471 km.