​Egypt is interested in opening Baku-Cairo flights

Cairo. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt is interested in the opening of a direct flight between Baku and Cairo.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Tourism of Egypt Mohamed Abd El Gabbar told Azerbaijani reporters, who are on their visit to Egypt.

According to him, the absence of a direct flight creates problems for expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector: "We intend to examine the need for this route."

Abd El Gabbar also said that about 3,000 Azerbaijani tourists visit Egypt annually.

The deputy minister added that a tourist delegation is planned to visit Azerbaijan, and during the visit they will discuss opening of the direct flight:. "We also would be glad if Azerbaijani companies come to Egypt and develop links with the Egyptian tour operators. A joint tourist company could also be set up in Azerbaijan".