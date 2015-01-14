 Top
    Completion of the EU funded Twinning project in the area of Radiation Safety in Azerbaijan provided

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The event entitled "Strengthening of Radiation Safety Infrastructure and Development of Supporting Services of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was held in Baku today. Report informs, the event  opened by Mr. Faig Tagi-zadeh, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has expressed his gratitude to the European Union and Lithuanian officials for support of the project. 

    Then the participants were addressed by Malena Mard, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Valdas Lastauskas, Ambassador of Lithuania to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Albinas Mastauskas, Director of the Lithuanian Radiation Protection Centre and Vugar Huseynov, Acting Head of the State Agency on Nuclear and Radiological Activity Regulation, Republic of Azerbaijan.

    The purpose of this 25-month long project was to increase the surveillance of exposures from ionizing radiation in the Republic of Azerbaijan and to enhance the energy policy convergence in the field of control of all types of radiation sources. 

    The Project funded by the European Union provided assistance to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and State Agency on Nuclear and Radiological Activity Regulation. 

    Total value of the contract amounts to € 950,000.00.

