 Top
    Close photo mode

    Citizens will electronically calculate price for purchased apartment in Azerbaijan

    Owners also will be in advance informed whether documents in order

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens, purchasing apartments in newly constructed buildings in Azerbaijan will be able to electronically learn in advance whether the buildings' documents are in order and extracts will be issued.

    Report informs, today's public presentation on "New e-services in Real Estate Registration: Steps to Increase Citizen Satisfaction" by the State Committee on Property Issues delivered relevant information on the issue.

    It was also noted at the event that citizens will determine cost of their apartments in advance in accordance with the market value. For this purpose, the Committee has launched new electronic services and integrated into the E-Government portal.

    These services will facilitate citizens' work. Citizens who want to own a property as well as construction and realtor companies, lawyers, bank representatives, valuation companies can use these services. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi