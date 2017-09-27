Citizens will electronically calculate price for purchased apartment in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens, purchasing apartments in newly constructed buildings in Azerbaijan will be able to electronically learn in advance whether the buildings' documents are in order and extracts will be issued.

Report informs, today's public presentation on "New e-services in Real Estate Registration: Steps to Increase Citizen Satisfaction" by the State Committee on Property Issues delivered relevant information on the issue.

It was also noted at the event that citizens will determine cost of their apartments in advance in accordance with the market value. For this purpose, the Committee has launched new electronic services and integrated into the E-Government portal.

These services will facilitate citizens' work. Citizens who want to own a property as well as construction and realtor companies, lawyers, bank representatives, valuation companies can use these services.