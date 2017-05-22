'Caspian Shipping Company' CJSC increases shipments

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Shipment of both liquid and dry loads by 'Caspian Shipping Company' CJSC has increased.

Report was informed in the company, 2,189 transported vehicles in the reporting period exceeded the same figure of last year by 67%.

According to report, last month 2,300 railway carriages were transferred by sea transports, which is 7% higher in annual comparison. In general, 370,505 tons of liquid, 73,208.5 tons of dry loads were carried in railway carriages.

In reporting period, number of passengers using sea vessels also soared. Thus, 1,551 passengers, 8.4% more in annual comparison were transported during the month.