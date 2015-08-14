​Baku-Islamabad route flight postponed

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of the Baku-Islamabad route flight was postponed. Report informs, this was stated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Khalid Usman Gayser.

According to him, the flight was to be held this week, but it was temporarily postponed due to technical reasons.

The ambassador did not say a new date for the opening of the flight.

The planes of Turkish Airlines were to start operating flights on the Islamabad-Baku-Istanbul route twice a week from August 12.

The agreement on the resumption of air links was reached during the official visit of the President of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Mamnoon Hussain in March this year.