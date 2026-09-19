Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Germany mull co-op in climate sphere

    Foreign policy
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 17:21
    Azerbaijan, Germany mull co-op in climate sphere

    Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of climate and environmental protection, Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani President's representative on climate issues, wrote on X following a meeting with the new German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, Report informs.

    "Pleased to meet with Mr. Dirk Lölke, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan. Discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate and environmental issues, as well as continued engagement on the global climate agenda. Also stressed the importance of stronger international cooperation to accelerate the implementation of climate commitments and deliver tangible progress," Babayev wrote.

    Mukhtar Babayev Dirk Lölke Azerbaijan-Germany relations
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    Azərbaycan və Almaniya iqlim sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
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    Азербайджан и Германия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере климата

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