Talks underway with companies to use SOCAR Polymer products

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We are re-evaluating and estimating the current assets."

    Niyazi Safarov, deputy minister of economy, said this at the event, titled "Public-Private Partnership in Creating Innovation Clusters: Existing Assets and Rational Use of Local Raw Materials."

    Safarov said that the first stage of evaluation of SOCAR Polymer completed: "Talks are underway with about 15-20 companies, which will use SOCAR Polymer products as raw materials. We are now revealing their needs and demands."

