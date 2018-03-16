Talks underway with companies to use SOCAR Polymer products

© Report

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We are re-evaluating and estimating the current assets."

Niyazi Safarov, deputy minister of economy, said this at the event, titled "Public-Private Partnership in Creating Innovation Clusters: Existing Assets and Rational Use of Local Raw Materials."

Safarov said that the first stage of evaluation of SOCAR Polymer completed: "Talks are underway with about 15-20 companies, which will use SOCAR Polymer products as raw materials. We are now revealing their needs and demands."