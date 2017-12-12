Date of awarding ceremony of Winners of Year 2017 project disclosed

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 13, the Sports Research Center (SRC) will hold a rewarding ceremony at the Baku Olympic Stadium within the "Winners of the Year 2017" project .

Report informs, ceremony starting at 13:00 will be held under the motto "9 and 13”.

During the event, winners of "Sports figure of the Year", "Sportsman of the Year", "Foreign sportsman of the Year", “Footballer of the year”, "Team of the Year" (football and other types), "Coach of the Year" (on other types)", "Race of the year", "Sports journalist of the year" and" Senior Coach of the Year" (football) nominations will be rewarded.

At the same time, special prizes of the SRC will be presented.

Notably, organizational support for the project, which takes place on the 5th consecutive year, is the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS), the information supporter is Report News Agency, and sponsors are Aloff Made in Azerbaijan and TESS.