    Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion among servicemen

    National team grabbed 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 32nd World Military Wrestling Championship has started in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

    Report informs, the Azerbaijani team grabbed 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals on the first day of the Championship.

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers Afgan Khashalov (57 kg), Galib Aliyev (61 kg), Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (65 kg), Joshgun Azimov (70 kg) and female wrestlers Turkan Nasirova (48 kg) and Tatyana Varantsova (53 kg) have competed for medals. Galib Aliyev took gold medal. He became the world champion, defeating American Ryan Mango 8:4 in finals.

    Turkan Nasirova won gold medal, Afgan Khashalov, Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (65 kg) and Joshgun Azimov (70 kg) won bronze medals.

    Notably, about 320 wrestlers from 22 countries have joined the 32nd World Military Wrestling Championship. 

