Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani para-judokas have claimed 7 medals at the European Championship held in Great Britain’s Walsall city.

Report informs, Ilham Zakiyev, Rovshan Safarov, Sevda Valiyeva and Khanim Huseynova have grabbed a gold medal. Bayram Mustafayev has won silver, and Ramil Gasimov and Huseyn Rahimli have claimed bronze.

Notably, Azerbaijan’s male and female teams have also taken the first place in the team competitions.