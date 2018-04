Azerbaijani national teams attract new taekwondo practitioners

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ New athletes have been invited to Azerbaijan's national taekwondo team.

The decision was made after the championship between men and women in Azerbaijan, Federation told Report.

Azerbaijani men's squad, led by head coach Reza Mehmandoust will test Gashim Magomedov, Vugar Abdullayev (both 54 kg), Fizam Mehdiyev, Ali Mammadov (both 58 kg), Mammadali Guliyev (63 kg), Aliasker Aliyev (68 kg), Elvin Mammadov (74 kg), Vladislav Subbotin (80 kg ), Bayramali Valiyev (87 kg) and Jeyhun Hasanli (+87 kg).

Women's squad, led by head coach Elnur Amanov will test Narmina Mammadova (46 kg), Paniz Esmaeilpur (49 kg), Patiman Abakarova (53 kg), Gülhanım Yeshildal (53 kg), Yaprak Erish (57 kg), Darya Shkurko (62 kg), Farida Azizova (67 kg), Marina Tedeeva (73 kg) and Elvara Jalilova (+73 kg).

Taekwondo practitioners included in the national team will be in training camp before the "Turkish Open" international tournament starting on February 11 in Ankara.