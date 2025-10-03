Azerbaijani gymnasts claim six medals at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijani gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov have claimed another medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

The duo earned a silver medal in the mixed team trampoline event, scoring 49.930 points. Belarus took first place with 51.270 points, while Kazakhstan came third with 47.280 points.

With this result, the trampoline gymnastics competition has concluded. Azerbaijani athletes finished with a total of one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.