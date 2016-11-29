Minister Azad Rahimov criticizes WADA’s decision on Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The XIV Conference of Ministers Responsible for Sport of European Union held in capital of Hungary, Budapest.

Azad Rahimov represented Azerbaijan at the event, spokesperson of Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova told Report.

Types of support by countries to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to eliminate flows revealed in recent investigations by mass media and independent experts, works to be done by governments to protect rights of sportsmen in updated anti-doping policy and number of other important issues are being discussed at the conference. The minister Azad Rahimov held meetings with president of International Weightlifting Federation Tomas Ayan and president of WADA Craig Reedie. They discussed current situation related to doping issues. A.Rahimov also met with his colleagues from Belarus, Russia, Hungary, Finland and Ukraine.

In his speech at the conference, the minister criticized decision of WADA to suspend license of Azerbaijan Anti-Doping Agency: “Dear friends, the sportsman prepares for Olympic games for years. He does his best to take part and win in Games. After 3-4 years of his victory you announce that he was doped and deprive him of his medal. It means playing with sportsman’s life. Talking about doping, the sportsman is not only guilty person. I am sure that everybody should think about this”.

“Signing ceremony of “Council of Europe Convention on an integrated safety, security and service approach at football matches and other sports events” is envisaged within conference. Azerbaijan carries out necessary works to join this convention”, the minister added.