Azerbaijan, UK to sign one protocol and four documents
Economy
- 06 October, 2026
- 14:32
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Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom will sign one protocol and four documents.
According to Report, the documents will be signed by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and, on the British side, Lord Anas Sarwar, Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.
The documents will be signed as part of the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.
Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya arasında 1 protokol, 4 sənəd imzalanacaq
Азербайджан и Великобритания подпишут 1 протокол и 4 документа
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