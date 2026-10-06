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    Nargis Wieck: Germany discussing projects to build terminals at Port of Alat

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 14:00
    Nargis Wieck: Germany discussing projects to build terminals at Port of Alat

    Germany is discussing the implementation of two projects for the construction of multimodal terminals in the Port of Alat, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Nargis Wieck told journalists at a press briefing, Report informs.

    According to her, the German business community is interested in becoming part of the Middle Corridor through investments in infrastructure.

    "We do not consider the Middle Corridor simply as an alternative route along which goods can be moved from Asia to Europe. We are very interested in becoming part of the Middle Corridor through infrastructure investments," she said.

    She noted that two projects in this sphere are currently being discussed: "These projects provide for the construction of multimodal terminals in the port of Alat. We very much hope that these projects will be successfully implemented and negotiations will soon be completed so that it is possible to move to the implementation stage."

    The executive director also stated that appropriate regulatory requirements and standards are necessary to attract investors to create energy infrastructure.

    "Public investments alone will not be enough for the implementation of green energy corridors, so private investments will also be required," she said.

    Azerbaijan-Germany relations Nargis Wieck Port of Alat German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Middle Corridor
    Narqis Vik: "Almaniya Ələt limanında terminal tikintisini müzakirə edir"
    Наргис Вик: Германия обсуждает проекты строительства терминалов в порту Алят
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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