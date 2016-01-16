 Top
    The number of traffic fatalities in Azerbaijan announced

    41.6% of cases (923) were pedestrians

    Baku. 16 Januart. REPORT.AZ/ "Over the past year, 2,220 traffic accidents (TRA) were recorded. As a result, 894 people died and 2 265 were injured.

    Report informs, this was stated by the head of State Traffic Police Department, Police Major General Ramiz Zeynalov on a meeting dedicated on measures for road safety implemented in 2015.

    According to him, in 2014, compared with last year the number of road accidents decreased by 15.7%,the death toll by 20.5%, while the number of injured to 15.4%.

    He noted that 41.6% of cases (923) were pedestrians, 333 pedestrians were killed and 673 injured, "as a result of violation of traffic rules by pedestrians 65 traffic accidents happened."

