 Top
    Close photo mode

    Son suspects in revenge shooting for his father’s death

    The son got revenge for his father’s death

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The suspect in shooting  of  the resident of Sahil settlement in Garadagh district Shaban Nabiyev was identified. Report informs referring to Garadagh District Police Department, the resident of the setttlement Ilgar Guliyev suspects in murder of his fellow сountryman previously convicted S.Nabiyev with a fowling-piece. At present, the search operation is underway to arrest him. 

    Ilgar Guliyev is the son of Alasgar Guliyev killed by S.Nabiyev on January 9, 2007. I.Guliyev killed S.Nabiyev to revenge for his father’s death.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi