Son suspects in revenge shooting for his father’s death

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The suspect in shooting of the resident of Sahil settlement in Garadagh district Shaban Nabiyev was identified. Report informs referring to Garadagh District Police Department, the resident of the setttlement Ilgar Guliyev suspects in murder of his fellow сountryman previously convicted S.Nabiyev with a fowling-piece. At present, the search operation is underway to arrest him.

Ilgar Guliyev is the son of Alasgar Guliyev killed by S.Nabiyev on January 9, 2007. I.Guliyev killed S.Nabiyev to revenge for his father’s death.