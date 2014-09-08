Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency situations issues a statement on explosion occurred in Khirdalan city of Absheron region. Report informs referring to the website of the ministry, according to the information received through “112 hotline”, the explosion took place in the five-storey building under construction in Khirdalan city of Absheron region. The rescue forces of MES were involved in the scene. 3 people were saved by rescuers and the measures on saving 2 people are underway.