Arrested man pretended to be an official of "ASAN service"

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The appeal addressed to the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan regarding fraud committed by a person on behalf of the State Agency for public services and social innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “ASAN service” facility.

Report informs, declares joint information disseminated by the State Agency for Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prosecutor General's Office.

According to information, as a result of the operative-investigative measures, Baku resident Zohrab Pashayev detained as a suspect. He is suspected of taking 13,600 AZN from citizens under the guise of finding a job in the center.

Using forged documents, he pretended to be an employee of the "ASAN service" facility and promised citizens to arrange them for work in the center.

A criminal case was opened on the fact.

Z. Pashayev is charged under Art. 178.2.4 (fraud, abuse of his power andcausing significant damage,) and 320.1 (Fake of certificate or other official document giving the rights or releasing from duties, with a view of its use or selling of such document, as well as manufacturing in same purposes or selling of counterfeit state awards of the Azerbaijan Republic, stamps, seals, forms). Preventive measure in form of arrest chosen against him.

Currently, the necessary operational and investigative measures are continuing to find out other criminal acts of Z. Pashayev, as well as identify other participants in the crime.