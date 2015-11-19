Drug smuggling from Iran prevented

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Officials of State Customs Committee (SCC) prevented smuggling of 2kg of heroin into Azerbaijan.

Report was told by press service of the Committee.

Drug was revealed in the light vehicle of Mercedes Benz-200 model with plate number 90-GB-883 belonging to citizen Mammadov Emin Hidayat, coming from Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Committee says.

During inspection, drug - heroin with total net weight of 1 kilograms 850 grams in 5 oblong packages wrapped in black rubber product, hidden from customs control behind toolbar in the interior revealed and taken.

Investigation is underway.