Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ A car of Kuwaiti Embassy to Azerbaijan crashed.

Report accident occurred in Salamzade street of Nasimi district. Resident of Ordubad Bakhtiyar Abbasov with his Isuzu truck hit Toyota Land Cruiser of Kuwaiti Embassy.

Both vehicles were damaged.No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The case is under investigation.