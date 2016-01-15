6 criminal cases filed on artificial price increase in Azerbaijan, 7 detained

Baku. 15 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'Efficient fight measures against artificial price increase, purposeful formation of shortage of goods and other abuse cases regarding change in manat exchange rate continue.'

Report informs, Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Prosecutor General, Head of General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General said at a conference Friday.

He stated that, necessary measures are being implemented by General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General against artificial price increase, monopolism and abuse cases, which may arise in consumer market: 'Thus, as a result of investigative operational measures conducted during last 10 days, 6 criminal cases launched and preventive measure was chosen on accused 7 persons in accordance with court decision.'

Directorate Head said that one of main tasks of General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General is to stimulate socio-economic policy pursued in the country.

