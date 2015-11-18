Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Register of patients suffering diabetes mellitus created in Azerbaijan. All information about the patients, including all processes occurring during disease period will be entered into the register',

Report was told by Babak Salek, Deputy Director of Republican Endocrinology Center.

According to him, physicians will be able to see all archive of a patient while entering the electronic register.

Formation of electronic system completely delays because of technical deficiencies in some polyclinics, Director of the center says.