Number of deaths from cancer in world announced

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "8 million 200 thousand people die from cancer in the world. Lung cancer caused the death of 1 million 590 thousand people. Thus, the types of lung cancer among the deadliest diseases." Report informs referring to Turkish media. It was noted on the report of the World Health Organization (WHO) for February.

According to the WHO's report posted on the official page, cancer ranked the first among the diseases that cause a human death. 14 million people have been diagnosed with this disease in the world and 8 million 200 thousand people died. It was also noted that according 5 types of cancer including lung, colon, prostate, stomach and intestine ones are found among men. Among women, this disease is especially found in breast, colon, lung, stomach and femininity.

In accordance with WHO's report, more than 60 percent of new kinds of cancer is revealed in Africa, Asia, Central and South America. 70% of them died of cancer in above-mentioned areas. At the same time, lung cancer ranked the first among other kinds of cancer with 1 million 590 thousand deaths.