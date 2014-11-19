No Need to Panic After First Ebola Case Detected: India's Health Minister

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ India's Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said that things are under control and there is no need to panic after the first case of the Ebola virus has been detected in the country.

"I want to appeal to everybody that there is no need to panic. Things are well in control," Nadda told reporters on Tuesday.

Fear has gripped India after an Indian national, returning from Liberia, tested positive for the Ebola virus. The person was isolated at the Health Organization Quarantine Center at Delhi Airport.

The first reported case of the Ebola virus has caused serious concern in India, especially because a lot of Indians live in the Ebola-affected West Africa, which may result in the deadly virus reaching India if these nationals decide to return.

The current Ebola outbreak occurred in southern Guinea at the end of 2013 and soon spread to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Senegal. The latter two countries have recently been announced free of the virus, informs Report citing Sputnik.

According to estimates by the World Health organization (WHO), the virus resulted in the deaths of over 5,000 people and in over 14,000 confirmed, likely and suspected cases.