New device developed in Turkey for diagnosis of breast cancer

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new device was developed for diagnosis of breast cancer in Turkey. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency. The device was developed by Medical Faculty of Akdeniz University in Turkey.
As a result of 7-year work of the university, Laser Tomography system for mammary gland was improved. The distinguishing feature of the new device is to show the mammary gland tumor clearly and in a larger volume.
Professor Murad Janpolad introduced a device in the press service held by him and said that they finished the project of the European Union started in 2007, in April last year.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
