Ministry of Health warns pharmacy directors over new medicine prices

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Examination Center of the Ministry of Health began to conduct information activities regarding new drug prices that will come into force in all pharmacies from September 15.

Report was told in the ministry, SMS-notifications were sent to all heads of pharmacies across the country.

Managers of pharmacies instructed to follow the prices of wholesale and retail sales of 256 medicines placed on the websites www.pharma.az and www.medportal.az, as well as a list of drugs without prescription.

Pharmacy directors are cautioned that all drugs that have passed state registration in the country should be dispensed only on the basis of a single prescription form.