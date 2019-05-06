Meeting of Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership countries kicks off in Bratislava

Meeting of the Visegrad Group and the Eastern Partnership countries has begun in Bratislava (Slovakia).

Report informs that Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev represents Azerbaijan at the meeting.

During the meeting, representatives of the Eastern Partnership countries, as well as the Visegrad Four (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) will discuss issues of cooperation.

Notably, the Eastern Partnership program was launched by the EU in 2009. Its main goal is the development of regional cooperation with six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.