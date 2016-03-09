Vietnam, Azerbaijan set up legal and judicial cooperation

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement to this effect was signed in Hanoi on March 8 by Vietnamese Justice Minister Ha Hung Cuong and his Azerbaijani counterpart Fikrat Mammadov.

Report informs citing the Vietnamese media, accordingly, the two sides will join hands in judicial activities, personnel training and legal studies, among others.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Minister Cuong highlighted the fruitful traditional friendship between Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan boasts a strong judicial system and has experience in judicial reform, which Vietnam can learn from to perfect its own legal system and judicial reform, he said.

Fikrat Mammadov expressed his hope that the agreement will be actualised as soon as possible, and that the two sides will enhance the exchange of experts and officials to contribute to judicial reforms in each country.

The Azerbaijan Minister is on a working visit to Vietnam from March 6-10. Earlier, he met with Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu and Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court Truong Hoa Binh.