Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion Baroness Rona Fairhead will visit Baku on December 14.

Report was informed in the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, during the visit in Baku Baroness R. Fairhead will take part in second meeting of the UK-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

The visit will end on December 15.