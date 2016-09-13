Recep Tayyip Erdoğan phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 12.

Report informs, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and wished the people of Azerbaijan well-being.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to the President of Turkey for attention and congratulations. President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Turkey, and extended his wishes for peace and prosperity of the people of Turkey.

The heads of states expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue successfully developing in all areas.