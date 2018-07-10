Turkish President arrives in Azerbaijan - UPDATED

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has arrived in Azerbaijan. Report informs, at the Heydar Aliyev Airport he was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ankara Khazar Ibrahim, Turkish Ambassador to Baku Erkan Özoral and other officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has left for Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, the head of state was escorted from Esenboga airport in Ankara by acting chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Durmush Yilmaz, vice president Fuat Oktay, Ankara governor Ercan Topaca and other officials