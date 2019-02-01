​Romanian ambassador: Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Program of the Romanian presidency in the EU Council this year is aimed at ensuring stability and security in the region, Romanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu said.

Report informs that Dan spoke at an event at the ADA University dedicated to the country's presidency in the EU Council.

"We are determined to strengthen cooperation, ensure development, as well as stability and security in the region. In addition, our goal is to strengthen ties between the EU and our neighbors. In particular, we are speaking about the deepening of ties within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program which includes Azerbaijan," he said.

As part of the event it was also noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region, particularly in ensuring energy security, and that the EU and its member-states are extremely interested in enhancement of this cooperation in all directions.