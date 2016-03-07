​Romanian Ambassador: Azerbaijan very important and valuable partner of NATO

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts international conference NATO Warsaw Summit 2016: Opportunities and expectations.

Report informs, the conference is organized by the Romanian Embassy in Azerbaijan within the framework of the mandate of NATO Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as the Human Rights Institute of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Opening the conference, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu said that Romania actively supports Azerbaijan in expanding relations with the European and Euro-Atlantic institutions.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is a very important and valuable partner of the North Atlantic Alliance: "Such partners as Azerbaijan are key to NATO's success. Today Eastern Neighbourhood is becoming increasingly important for Euro-Atlantic security. We face complex challenges and steps to overcome them will be discussed at the Warsaw Summit." .

In his speech Ciobanu also noted a significant role of Azerbaijan in strengthening the energy security of Europe. He also said that closer cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan is mutually beneficial for stability of the Black Sea-Caspian region."

The event will be attended by ambassadors and military attaches of NATO embassies in Baku, public figures and others.

The Warsaw summit of NATO is to be held in July 2016.