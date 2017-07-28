Ramazan Abdulatipov: Azerbaijan traditionally main trade partner of Dagestan

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is traditionally our main trade partner, the volume of trade with it annually makes at least 30% of Dagestan's foreign trade turnover.

Report informs, Head of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov said in interview with the Moscow-Baku portal.

According to him, relations between "our good neighbor regions" are characterized by stable positive dynamics and are aimed at further strengthening of strategic partnership: "According to the North Caucasus Customs Department, the foreign trade turnover between Dagestan and Azerbaijan in 2016 amounted to 104.3 million US dollars. In the first quarter of 2017, the trade turnover amounted to 7.5 million US dollars: share of exports - 3.5 million dollars, import - 4 million US dollars".

R.Abdulatipov added that Dagestan and Azerbaijan united by historically established good-neighborly, friendly relations, and number of ethnic Dagestanis living in Azerbaijan is more than 240 000 people.

Speaking about the meetings with the President of Azerbaijan, R. Abdulatipov said that he and Ilham Aliyev had established trustful, fraternal relations based on mutual respect: "We in Dagestan sincerely value friendship with the leader of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev's words "For us Dagestan is the closest and most valuable region from all regions of Russia" talk about a lot".