President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Presidents-elect of Finland and Czech Republic

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Presdient of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent congratulatory letter to the President-elect of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinisto.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr President,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Finland.

It is my hope that through our joint efforts we will achieve further expansion and development of bilateral relations, and friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Finland."

***

Presdient of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also sent congratulatory letter to the President-elect of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr President,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Czech Republic.

I believe that we will continue making joint efforts to ensure further development and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities."