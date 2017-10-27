 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of two incoming ambassadors

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of Australia Marc Innes-Brown.

    The head of state has today also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala Lars Henrik Pira Perez.

